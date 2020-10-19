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TTAV 2020 Episode 9 Preview: Suppression, Persecution, Lies, Coverup, & the W.H.O
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30 views • October 19, 2020
Anyone who questions vaccines or who wants to discuss vaccines are labeled “anti-vaxx” and are censored heavily by big tech. Have you ever wondered what the scientists and experts discuss behind closed doors? The W.H.O. has openly come forward time and time again defending the safety of vaccines. However, if you keep watching this exclusive preview, you'll see a clip of W.H.O. doctors admitting to shoddy vaccine quality management measures and the actual dangers that vaccines could pose to the public.
Be our guest! Discover more and register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE during October 13-23. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!
But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.
That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
Be our guest! Discover more and register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE during October 13-23. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our mission is to save lives by sharing the truth with the world. Our children, and your children, and future generations are the target of our mission. We will never stop fighting to protect our health freedom - and all our FREEDOMS!
But we’re not Big Pharma (with deep pockets) and we don’t have advertisers. Much like PBS, we need your support to continue broadcasting free information to the world and continue saving lives.
That’s why we are asking you to join the movement and support our mission by owning The Truth About Vaccines 2020. ➡️ https://bit.ly/Support-TTAV-2020
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