2025-11-9 not nice video

Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness...

by faith...abel...

by faith...enoch...

but without faith...

by faith noah...

by faith, abraham...

by faith...sarah...

look diligently lest you fail the grace of God...lest ye be written up as an esau, who forsake his inheritance for...for ye know that afterward, when he would have inherited the blessing, he was rejected...for he found no place of repentance, though he sought it carefully with tears...





Do you believe God?

will you come out and live separate unto Him? like abraham!

will you join yourself, like ruth, to the Israel of God?!

will you seek your inheritance of God above all things? and give all things up in the world to attain unto it?

and if you know God has reserved a time for judgment, and that HE tells the beast to build up shinar, but at the same time, warns us to come out to Him, lest we suffer the same fate as the unbelivers, and the religious who mock and scorn God by their religious devotions that are not accepted in His sight........do we not know that God holds them in contempt, and that HE has given them over into the hand of team satan to judge!?! and burn with fire? for much evil?! If you know those things, are you living separate to the Father? IF you know these things, are you preparing an ark like noah? for all the wise virgins were prepared, and had oil in their lamps for these times. Where are you? do you know? judge yourselves, lest ye be judged, but do not judge yourselves amongst yourselves, lest you delude yourself and others...but the line that God hath stretched forth, and the word that discerns the thoughts and intents of the heart...let that be your level/plumbline by which to judge. Praise Yahuah!











