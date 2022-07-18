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⚠️🛑Attention🛑⚠️
❌❌❌Do not get sucked into this satanic 👹☠️ agenda!!!❌❌❌
Pedowood stars one by one begin to advertise the food that Schwab imposes on all of humanity. Then Kidman with worms, then Jolie with grasshoppers, and now Kim Kardashian praises artificial meat. And again we see how another promoted media personality promotes to the masses the idea that food of unknown origin is much better than natural.