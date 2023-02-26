Create New Account
2023 02 26 John Haller's Prophecy Update Converging on the Accelerator
Ezekiel34
Published a day ago
Published Feb 26th 2023

Putting the pedal to the metal does not even come close to what world events are doing to increase the rapidity and the frequency by which events are changing the world as we know it. We are approaching, at light speed, an event horizon that will be witnessed by the whole world. Are you ready?

Keywords
current eventsnewsprophecybiblical

