How to Love Your Sibling!

"Last year, I started making music. I just really like music and I wanted to start doing it. I started doing music production and everything went smooth and had a big success. I dropped a couple tracks and one of them made it really big on TikTok. Then, I signed with a record label and I now have a lot of money, for my age.





"Before making music, I was kind of depressed, feeling like I am alone. I didn't have that many friends. And all the friends I have are like +20 years, like 25, 30, 38, 40, 45... I don't really get along good with people my age. It's been really hard to to you know live with this deep feeling of, '"I am not enough by myself.'"





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022