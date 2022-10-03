Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alt News on WAR ROOM SHOW (1st HOUR) Monday 1/15/2018 : Owen Shroyer, Free Speech Systems, LLC, Infowars : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/ - Never before uploaded on here. Since Brian Hill has proven his innocence in the corrupt Virginia Courts, proven judicial corruption, now these are being uploaded.



Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alt News on WAR ROOM SHOW (1st HOUR) Monday 1/15/2018 : Owen Shroyer, Free Speech Systems, LLC, Infowars : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive

Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News, appeared for a second time on Infowars new television series of the "War Room" with Owen Shroyer (host).





The WAR ROOM with Owen Shroyer is a new online television series of a political talk show that is run by the host Owen Shroyer, with pop-in guests and/or hosts from other shows such as Alex Jones, Millie Weaver, and even Roger Stone of StoneColdTruth. Thanks to INFOWARS, more now know about the frame up of Journalist Brian David Hill ("Brian D. Hill") and more people will know about his FOIA lawsuit exposing the corrupt U.S. Attorney Office people for the Middle District of North Carolina. Brian also mentioned about his involvement with Alex Jones and Stewart Rhodes back in 2012 at Chantilly, VA. His involvement with the Nullify-NDAA petition. His testimony about how Senator Philip Edward Berger has disdain for Brian and his Nullify-NDAA petition.