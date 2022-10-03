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Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alt News on WAR ROOM SHOW (1st HOUR) Monday 1/15/2018 : Owen Shroyer, Free Speech Systems, LLC, Infowars : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/ - Never before uploaded on here. Since Brian Hill has proven his innocence in the corrupt Virginia Courts, proven judicial corruption, now these are being uploaded.
Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alt News on WAR ROOM SHOW (1st HOUR) Monday 1/15/2018 : Owen Shroyer, Free Speech Systems, LLC, Infowars : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News, appeared for a second time on Infowars new television series of the "War Room" with Owen Shroyer (host).