Phillies Dominate Dodgers 8-2 | Kyle Schwarber’s Playoff Powerhouse
Watch the Philadelphia Phillies crush the LA Dodgers 8-2 in a thrilling NLDS game. Kyle Schwarber’s two home runs and an explosive 8th inning sealed the victory. Stay updated with the latest Phillies playoff highlights!
