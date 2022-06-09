【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/6/2022 Miles Talking About Basic Knowledge of Earthquakes With Our Fellow Fighters

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https://gnews.org/post/p1l8f1086
There was never any education or government to give you a basic understanding of nature, earthquakes, and society from a young age, disaster is destined to happen. This is a basic understanding of good vs evil and the discernment of nature