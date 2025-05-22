Brighteon Broadcast News, May 22, 2025 – Financial ALARM BELLS as Japan and USA debt auctions struggle to find buyers (suckers)

- Clarification on Crystal Videos and Microscope Resolution (0:11)

- New R&D Team and Enoch AI Project (7:44)

- Decentralization Docu Series and Upcoming Interviews (11:14)

- Financial Market Predictions and Gold and Silver Investments (14:49)

- Christopher Green's Analysis and Financial Collapse (24:12)

- Trump's Golden Dome Project and Nuclear Threats (43:05)

- Bankism and the Dollar's Future (53:53)

- Protecting Your Neurology and Methylene Blue (1:01:18)

- Excitotoxins and Their Impact on Health (1:05:36)

- The Dopamine Revolution and Cognitive Performance (1:12:35)

- Introduction and Segment on Crimes Against Humanity (1:17:55)

- Promotion of Healthranger Store Products (1:27:04)

- Detailed Description of Healthranger Store Products (1:29:39)

- Introduction to Ben Fuchs and His Nutritional Pharmacy (1:33:31)

- Discussion on Toxicity of Mainstream Skincare Products (1:35:32)

- Introduction to Truth Treatment Systems (1:38:42)

- Explanation of Transdermal C Serum and Its Benefits (1:40:10)

- Discussion on Sun Exposure and Sunscreen (2:13:02)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:13:34)





