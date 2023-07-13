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The Process of Selecting Your Parents. Dr Edith Ubuntu Chan
ATPMedia
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Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan’s spiritual journey began when she was 4 years old but in 2003, after excelling at collage and in the corporate world, Edith had a series of meditation-induced mystical experiences, which changed her life forever. Her perception of human potential and possibilities expanded, as she saw who we really are, and can be, when we remember our multidimensional spiritual nature. Since then, she has devoted her life to unlocking the secrets to our Human Potential, weaving together ancient wisdom, Chinese medicine, Qigong with the new science of consciousness, medicine and spirituality.

Today Edith is a teacher of consciousness & human potential, a Holistic Medicine Doctor, an author, speaker, coach, mama of two, and creator of the groundbreaking "Luminous Education Revolution".

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Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution. Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx


 #HumanPotential #Enlightenment #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy #starseed #PsychicAbilities #SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth

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