Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EX Border Agent _This is worse than ANYONE knows_ Biden's Open Border CRISIS _ Redacted News
channel image
Neroke-5
23 Subscribers
91 views
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored Content

Massive drug cartel operators are working right inside illegal immigrant shelters all over the US. "Invaded" author and 27-year veteran of the CBP J.J. Carrell joins Redacted to discuss. Read J.J.'s book "Invaded" right here: https://amzn.to/43HDyBr

Keywords
immigrationmexicous borderborder patroldrug smuggling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket