EX Border Agent _This is worse than ANYONE knows_ Biden's Open Border CRISIS _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content
Massive drug cartel operators are working right inside illegal immigrant shelters all over the US. "Invaded" author and 27-year veteran of the CBP J.J. Carrell joins Redacted to discuss. Read J.J.'s book "Invaded" right here: https://amzn.to/43HDyBr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.