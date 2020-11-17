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The Eugenics Vaxtrap with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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459 views • November 17, 2020
In this video Dr. Tenpenny explains what is in vaccinations, how dangerous they currently are, and the possibility that this latest promised Covid-19 vaccine may be a part of a wider eugenics programme. It has been fast-tracked. It is not properly tested and it's effects are unknown. The eugenics history of those behind it is equally troubling, as some have gone on record as saying a Cov-19 vaccine could REDUCE world population, that statement is in keeping with the contents of the Agenda 2030 objectives. Chilling and fascinating.
For more information go to Big Gee's Blog (https://biggeesblog.cymru)
Find out more information about the dangers of vaxing:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
https://www.vaccineu.com
For more information go to Big Gee's Blog (https://biggeesblog.cymru)
Find out more information about the dangers of vaxing:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
https://www.vaccineu.com
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