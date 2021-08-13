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Obedience Could Save Your Life
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100 views • August 13, 2021
End-time Video that connects end-time events to Jeremiah's ministry. How Jeremiah told his leaders and people if they would just obey the Father, they would be okay even though they needed to surrender to the King of Babylon. We also must do whatever the Bible says in order to make our Salvation sure before things really start to get bad.
The Seven Trumpets in Revelation 8--11 is a no copyright video is licensed under a creative commons attribution share-alike 4.0 International License Based on a work at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfEttLTAhZI&;t=253s&ab_channel=HealRichest
Blog Post On Salvation
https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2018/07/make-your-salvation-sure.html
The Book of Jeremiah: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+1&;version=KJV
Jeremiah Bog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-book-of-jeremiah-bible-journaling.html
Jeremiah and Isaiah Blog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-book-of-isaiah-and-jeremiah.html
Powerful Tornado Story:
https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/04/make-your-mind-up.html
My Friends Survival Book: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Dan+Shelley&;i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
Speak The Word Bog Post on the Book Of Jasher.
https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2021/02/five-incredibly-good-reasons-why-you.html
The Book Of Jasher Here.
https://www.parsontom.com/books/Book%20of%20Jasher.pdf
For Avon Brochure:
https://www.youravon.com/lniverson
Incense Waterfall
https://amzn.to/3iQaVwp
Calming Music for sleep Channel: https://youtu.be/TfHRUKoxS9k
Make money online through video and marketing
https://witty-mover-1258.ck.page/products/learn-video-marketing-and-how-to-simply
Check out my YouTube Video on Ring Home Surveillance Cameras
https://youtu.be/WxOnf1iHvtw
The Seven Trumpets in Revelation 8--11 is a no copyright video is licensed under a creative commons attribution share-alike 4.0 International License Based on a work at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfEttLTAhZI&;t=253s&ab_channel=HealRichest
Blog Post On Salvation
https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2018/07/make-your-salvation-sure.html
The Book of Jeremiah: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+1&;version=KJV
Jeremiah Bog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-book-of-jeremiah-bible-journaling.html
Jeremiah and Isaiah Blog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-book-of-isaiah-and-jeremiah.html
Powerful Tornado Story:
https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/04/make-your-mind-up.html
My Friends Survival Book: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Dan+Shelley&;i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
Speak The Word Bog Post on the Book Of Jasher.
https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2021/02/five-incredibly-good-reasons-why-you.html
The Book Of Jasher Here.
https://www.parsontom.com/books/Book%20of%20Jasher.pdf
For Avon Brochure:
https://www.youravon.com/lniverson
Incense Waterfall
https://amzn.to/3iQaVwp
Calming Music for sleep Channel: https://youtu.be/TfHRUKoxS9k
Make money online through video and marketing
https://witty-mover-1258.ck.page/products/learn-video-marketing-and-how-to-simply
Check out my YouTube Video on Ring Home Surveillance Cameras
https://youtu.be/WxOnf1iHvtw
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