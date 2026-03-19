Here, have some propaganda from Pete about why US soldiers had to die in the Middle East for Trump's vibes.

Also descriptions from other clips:

Pete Hegseth claims that the families of the dead soldiers want them to "Finish this" - meaning, these guys are determined to not stop the war

The world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe, and even segments of our own press should be saying one thing to Trump: thank you" - Hegseth

Hegseth accuses anyone critical of the Supreme Leader of Vibes of TDS and other bad things.

Hegseth on Iran:

"There is no set timeline. But we are very much on track". What..?