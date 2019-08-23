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Conservatism is dead if it doesn't stand up for life | Conservatism on Abortion (P2)
Conservative UK
Conservative UK
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16 views • August 23, 2019
Pro-choice my arse.

ARTICLES;
1. 50 years on and abortion numbers are worse than ever
2. Abortions for residents of England and Wales hits all-time high
3. BMA calls for imposition of abortion on Northern Ireland
4. Hunt and Johnson rule out abortion reform in Northern Ireland
5. Jeremy Hunt at odds with Penny Mordaunt over Northern Ireland abortion law
6. Miranda actress Sally Phillips accuses NHS of endorsing eugenics by 'pressurising' women to abort babies who - like her 14-year-old son - have Down's syndrome
7. UK Govt announces £13.6 million taxpayer money for US pro-abortion lobby group
8. Mordaunt targets 'appalling' Northern Ireland abortion laws
9. MP compares Judge’s abortion ruling to forced abortion in China
10. Norway restricts abortions on twins and triplets
11. Pro-abortion groups refuse to condemn attempted forced abortion
12. Sky Views: What happened in Alabama is like an episode of The Handmaid's Tale
13. Two women have died in Irish maternity hospitals since abortion was made legal, but Minister Simon Harris has cut funds to vital safety measures in order to pay for abortion
14. Woman shares her abortion story on the BBC in front of an abortion doctor

#abortion #prolife #prochoice
Keywords
lgbtpro choicepro lifeconservatismabortion accesseuropean declinepenny mourdant
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