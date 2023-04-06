Create New Account
Raytheon demonstrates how their RIOT software illegally tracks you online (2010)
Published 20 hours ago |

In this video obtained by the Guardian, Raytheon's 'principal investigator' Brian Urch explains how the Rapid Information Overlay Technology (Riot) software uses photographs on social networks. These images sometimes contain latitude and longitude details – automatically embedded by smartphones within so-called 'exif header data'. Riot pulls out this information, analysing not only the photographs posted by individuals, but also the location where these images were taken.Enter the Sentient World Simulation (SWS). Oh, wait, you're already in!

https://silview.media/2023/04/02/enter-sentient-world-simulation-sws-oh-wait-youre-already-in/

riotsoftwareonlinetrackingraytheon

