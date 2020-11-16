Why God chose Mark Taylor.

I describe how there is no doom and gloom coming for His church, nor is there a pre-tribulation rapture. Revelation 6:8 clearly says Death and Hell are given power over one fourth of the earth. This means they do not have power over three fourths of the earth in the end of days. This is great news church.

The sheep nations are about to rise up. We will do the word which says- "Make disciples of every nation and baptize them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. And teach them to observe all He commanded us. Do disciples war against disciples? No. We have a big job ahead of us church. Peace to all brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus.