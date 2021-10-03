On EU Parliament, Its Member Joachim Kuhs Calls for Stopping This Vaccine Experimentation on Humans

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9/30/2021 Joachim Kuhs, member of EU parliament: Did you know that more people have died this year from the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine than side effects from all other vaccination combined in the last 20 years? Pull the emergency brake on these vaccines and stop this experimentation on humans.