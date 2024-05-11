The People's Voice
Breaking news out of the Gates Foundation as a former high-level scientist employed by Bill Gates to work on vaccines has admitted that there was no Covid pandemic.
According to the virologist, the Covid mRNA vaccines rolled out by governments around the world were not needed because was no pandemic, just a tightly choreographed military grade psy-op to brainwash the masses into rolling up their sleeves for an experimental vaccine with disastrous consequences.
But it gets even worse. The psy-op is still in full swing. The next phase of the plot against humanity involves rolling out the “everything vaccine” and the mainstream media machine is lurching into action to convince the masses to get juiced up to the gills with the latest generation of self-assembling nanobot mRNA technology.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4u3u3q-gates-foundation-insider-admits-the-pandemic-was-a-hoax.html
