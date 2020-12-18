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9/11: BLUEPRINT FOR TRUTH – THE ARCHITECTURE OF DESTRUCTION
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17 views • December 18, 2020
This film is made by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth
Film website link: https://www.ae911truth.org/
Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth YouTube channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ae911truth
Film YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQgVCj7q49o
This is the full 2 hour version of the original dvd "Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction". In 2 hours Richard Gage, AIA of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth takes you through most of the scientific forensic evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the destruction of WTC was accomplished with explosive controlled demolition.
Film website link: https://www.ae911truth.org/
Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth YouTube channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ae911truth
Film YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQgVCj7q49o
This is the full 2 hour version of the original dvd "Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction". In 2 hours Richard Gage, AIA of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth takes you through most of the scientific forensic evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the destruction of WTC was accomplished with explosive controlled demolition.
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