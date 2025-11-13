BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We are continuing to supply tens of thousands of chevrons, another delivery - advancing Russian soldiers in Dnepropetrovsk region - Aussie Cossack, chevrons clip 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1336 followers
Follow
111 views • 1 day ago

❗️Thanks to our subscribers another delivery of Kursk icon chevrons is being distributed to thousands of advancing Russian soldiers in Dnepropetrovsk region. 🇷🇺💪

* Kursk root icon chevrons first started appearing on the front lines during the Russian Defense of Kursk. 

🫡Since Russia fully liberated the Kursk region the chevrons of the Kursk-Root icon have become very popular amongst Russian troops in the DPR, LPR, Dnepropetrovsk, Belgorod, Zaporizhia and Kherson fronts.

✅We are continuing to supply tens of thousands of chevrons right now. To help sponsor the chevrons for our troops and get a video shout out contact @AussieCossackOfficialBot

🇷🇺Donate direct in roubles to Сбор военным священникам:

2202202167190325

@Aussie Cossack

