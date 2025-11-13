© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Thanks to our subscribers another delivery of Kursk icon chevrons is being distributed to thousands of advancing Russian soldiers in Dnepropetrovsk region. 🇷🇺💪
* Kursk root icon chevrons first started appearing on the front lines during the Russian Defense of Kursk.
🫡Since Russia fully liberated the Kursk region the chevrons of the Kursk-Root icon have become very popular amongst Russian troops in the DPR, LPR, Dnepropetrovsk, Belgorod, Zaporizhia and Kherson fronts.
✅We are continuing to supply tens of thousands of chevrons right now. To help sponsor the chevrons for our troops and get a video shout out contact @AussieCossackOfficialBot
🇷🇺Donate direct in roubles to Сбор военным священникам:
2202202167190325
@Aussie Cossack