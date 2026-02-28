American military at the Al Udeid base in Qatar are observing how three anti-missile systems of the Patriot complex failed to shoot down an Iranian ballistic missile.

Iran launches a drone strike on the Al Dafra airbase in the UAE.

CNN (still controlled by Democrats) stated that the US and Israeli strikes did not cause significant damage to Iran's missile capabilities. In fact, everyone in the region can see this perfectly well without CNN.

At the same time, in America, former presidential candidate Kamala Harris condemned the war, saying: "Our soldiers are being put at risk because of Trump's war".

Iranian bombardment targeting the Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates