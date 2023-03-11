EPOCH TV | Democrats Pivot on Soft-on-Crime Stance as Lori Lightfoot Loses Chicago Mayor's Race

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Democrats Pivot on Soft-on-Crime Stance as Lori Lightfoot Loses Chicago Mayor's Race

President Joe Biden is renewing his tough on crime stance, and has even now called out some Democrats for being soft on crime. This is as crime rates rise across the country, and as Democrat politicians in high crime areas, such as Lori Lightfoot, get voted out.