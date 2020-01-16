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Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion Exposed! Watch Out Agenda 2030 Coming On Fast (MIRRORED)
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205 views • January 16, 2020
Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion Exposed! Watch Out Agenda 2030 Coming On Fast (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ZxdNRbsf9Q/

I highly suggest raising your voice real loud re: the truth about the climate change liars who are getting really loud. they are closing the Sustainable development deal,and most of you will feel it in 2020, 2021.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

https://news.yahoo.com/students-demand-change-vast-global-climate-strike-082628597.html

https://twitter.com/erin_dolan/status/1174904911227580416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1175004917666205696&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Feconomics%2Ftens-thousands-students-go-strike-over-climate-change

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/climate-alarmist-parents-warned-not-cause-eco-anxiety-terrifying-children

https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/08/the-great-amazon-fire-fraud.php

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/empowering-the-planet/this-isnt-extinction-its-extermination-the-people-killing-nature-know-what-theyre-doing/ar-AAHBgAQ?ocid=ientp

https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-really-leading-rebellion/5679379

http://www.theartofannihilation.com/the-manufacturing-of-greta-thunberg-for-consent-the-political-economy-of-the-non-profit-industrial-complex/

https://nowhere.news/index.php/2019/04/08/green-gail-and-the-technocratic-industrialists-citizens-onlines-digitopian-nightmare/

https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2019/09/20/nolte-climate-experts-are-0-41-with-their-doomsday-predictions/

The Great Global Warming Swindle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYhCQv5tNsQ&list=PLEzMjVreh0pT3JF2keIsF5uL-S5LB8mD4&index=26&t=0s

Greta Thunberg video
youtube.com/watch?v=-Q0xUXo2zEY

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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
climate changeglobal warminggreenco2carbon dioxidesustainablewind powergreta thunberg
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