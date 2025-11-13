'Rona Lockdown Model For Digital ID Deployment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biometric Consent Is The Digital ID
* The government doesn’t need to mandate biometric ID.
* It outsources the mandate to private companies, which are legally required to get consent.
* The government is free to collect and utilize this data under legal immunity.
* Just like the ’rona plandemic era, you will be free to give consent.
* If you choose not to, you will have to leave the reservation and find a way to fend for yourself.
Reese Reports (13 November 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GzlFydh6zUDi
https://rumble.com/v71nn6s-covid-lockdown-model-for-digital-id-deployment.html