'Rona Lockdown Model For Digital ID Deployment

Biometric Consent Is The Digital ID

* The government doesn’t need to mandate biometric ID.

* It outsources the mandate to private companies, which are legally required to get consent.

* The government is free to collect and utilize this data under legal immunity.

* Just like the ’rona plandemic era, you will be free to give consent.

* If you choose not to, you will have to leave the reservation and find a way to fend for yourself.





Reese Reports (13 November 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GzlFydh6zUDi

https://rumble.com/v71nn6s-covid-lockdown-model-for-digital-id-deployment.html