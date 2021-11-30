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CovidLand - Episode 1 The Lockdown - Documentary
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40 views • November 30, 2021
‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Share to as many people as you can - those that need to be woken up from their slumber.
Credit INFOWARS, Alex Jones, and Paul Wittenberger
infowars.com
Share to as many people as you can - those that need to be woken up from their slumber.
Credit INFOWARS, Alex Jones, and Paul Wittenberger
infowars.com
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