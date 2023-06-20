THIS VIDEO NEEDS WAY MORE ATTENTION -- CHINA

China is throwing away fields of electric cars and EV bicycles due to an absence of viable recycling methods.. but no worries, maybe in a couple hundred thousand years mankind will be able to mine lithium there.





Where is Greta and the climate rebellion now to voice their opinions?





@awakenedspecies





Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/