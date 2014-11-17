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Интервью изданию «Газета.Ru» (17.11.14)
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38 views • May 10, 2022
Бывший глава минобороны самопровозглашенной ДНР Игорь Стрелков рассказал «Газете.Ру» о разворовывании гуманитарной помощи в Донбассе, разочаровании в премьере Захарченко, параллелях АТО с операциями в Дагестане, амбициях Ходорковского и Навального, отношении к «Спутнику и погрому» и Евразийскому союзу, а также о роли Владислава Суркова в минских протоколах. При этом экс-главком отказался публично обсуждать бизнесмена Константина Малофеева и роль Российской армии в успехах ополчения в Донбассе.
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