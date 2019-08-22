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FDA Approves Drug Derived From Cannabis Oil: Here Comes Big Pharma
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15 views • August 22, 2019
Via RT America: The FDA has announced it has approved a brand new drug derived from marijuana. Epi-Diolex is used to treat severe seizures and epilepsy. The drug contains CBD or cannabinoid which is derived from cannabis. CBD has the same benefits as THC, the main active chemical in marijuana, but does not produce psychoactive effects when ingested or consumed. This is the first drug approved by the FDA derived from marijuana and may signal a change in drug scheduling from the Drug Enforcement Agency. For legal analysis, RT America’s Manila Chan is joined by Mike Papantonio, host of America's Lawyer.
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