🔍THROWBACK: WEF planned to turn humans into data points
“COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize total biometric surveillance,” World Economic Forum adviser Yuval Noah Harari said in 2022.
He claimed that in order to stop the pandemic, it’s necessary not just to monitor people, but to keep an eye on “what's happening UNDER THEIR SKIN.”