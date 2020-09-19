NEVER LEFT - DAYS DARKENING

"Never Left" is a song about how there are times when it feels like God left us or does not hear us, so we feel alone or abandoned. The TRUTH is that He has always been there waiting for us to turn back to Him; it was us that went astray and wandered away from Him. "Never Left" was written by a 17 year old from Illinois.



This song was written in English and translated using google translate into 12 languages. We apologize for anything lost in translation. Please check us out at www.HymnRevival.com for additional content & music.



Never Left (English)

Никогда левый (Russian)

从未离开过 (Chinese)

Nunca izquierda (Spanish)

Nunca Esquerda (Portuguese)

決して左 (Japanese)

أبدا اليسار (Arabic)

"Never Left" written by Zach Clark & Days Darkening ©