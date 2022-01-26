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IN THE MIDST OF DECEIT- "FLIES IN THE OINTMENT"
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199 views • January 26, 2022
"If the iron be blunt, and he do not whet the edge, then must he put to more strength: but wisdom is profitable to direct."- Ecclesiastes 10:10
In other words; If the blade you use becomes dull yet you do not sharpen its edge, you will have to work harder to accomplish the same task. But a man of wisdom will find success.
A few words of caution about what voices we follow, about flies that spoil the ointment, about future events and the ultimate end of each one of us based on the lifestyle we keep. Every choice will be measured back to us- in full. May God direct His true church.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
In other words; If the blade you use becomes dull yet you do not sharpen its edge, you will have to work harder to accomplish the same task. But a man of wisdom will find success.
A few words of caution about what voices we follow, about flies that spoil the ointment, about future events and the ultimate end of each one of us based on the lifestyle we keep. Every choice will be measured back to us- in full. May God direct His true church.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
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