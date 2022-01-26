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IN THE MIDST OF DECEIT- "FLIES IN THE OINTMENT"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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199 views • January 26, 2022
"If the iron be blunt, and he do not whet the edge, then must he put to more strength: but wisdom is profitable to direct."- Ecclesiastes 10:10

In other words; If the blade you use becomes dull yet you do not sharpen its edge, you will have to work harder to accomplish the same task. But a man of wisdom will find success.

A few words of caution about what voices we follow, about flies that spoil the ointment, about future events and the ultimate end of each one of us based on the lifestyle we keep. Every choice will be measured back to us- in full. May God direct His true church.

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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godjesustruthprophecygod almightyecclesiastesfuture eventsthe masters voicein the midst of deceitflies in the ointmentif the iron be bluntwhet the edgewisdom is profitable to directsharpen the edgea man of wisdom will find successvoices we followflies that spoil the ointmentultimate end of each one of us based on the lifestyle we keepevery choice will be measured back to us in full
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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