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John Wilson speaks at the Gold Coast. 14th May, 2022.
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50 views • May 14, 2022
John Wilson on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 14th May, 2022.
In the driving rain at Southport Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast, former Union boss John Wilson addresses the crowd and speaks about voter fraud and stolen elections. MUST WATCH!
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In the driving rain at Southport Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast, former Union boss John Wilson addresses the crowd and speaks about voter fraud and stolen elections. MUST WATCH!
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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