"The saints are exceedingly loving and gentle to mankind, and even to the beasts… Surely, we ought to show them great kindness and gentleness for many reasons, but, above all, because they are of the same origin as ourselves."

Saint John Chrysostom





https://youtube.com/shorts/bt7YD11wTMo





For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/divine-origins/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/