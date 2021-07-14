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Probably the most important speech about the Great Reset, Agenda 21 and our future. Covert19
UNtopia
UNtopia
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15768 views • July 14, 2021
A couple of snippets from a lecture on the future of humanity given by Yuval Noah Harari at Davos in 2020. They're not going to tell you this on mainstream media!
Full footage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG6Wn...

Please take a look at my clip about Terra Carta if you're not familiar with it!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/56b00169-763e-4986-a674-927815fae9de
Keywords
freedominfowarsconstitution5gglobalistsaibrexitcommon lawnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30iottranshumanismmagna cartafreemasonssustainabilityprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat resetterra carta
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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