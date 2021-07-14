© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Probably the most important speech about the Great Reset, Agenda 21 and our future. Covert19
Follow
24
Share
Report
15768 views • July 14, 2021
A couple of snippets from a lecture on the future of humanity given by Yuval Noah Harari at Davos in 2020. They're not going to tell you this on mainstream media!
Full footage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG6Wn...
Please take a look at my clip about Terra Carta if you're not familiar with it!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/56b00169-763e-4986-a674-927815fae9de
Full footage here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG6Wn...
Please take a look at my clip about Terra Carta if you're not familiar with it!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/56b00169-763e-4986-a674-927815fae9de
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.