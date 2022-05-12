The Experimental Gene Therapies Must End: Dr. Robert Malone

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“The data now show that these experimental gene therapy treatments can damage your children as well as yourself. They can damage your heart, your brain, your reproductive tissue, and your lungs. This can include permanent damage and disablement of your immune system.”
FULL CLIP:
https://rumble.com/v14db2t-dr.-robert-malone-global-covid-summit-principle-1.html