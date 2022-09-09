Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Learn From Europe's Misery: Trade Is Superior To Sanctions
22 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 3 months ago |
Shop now


The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 8, 2022


The policy of harming and isolating Russia has backfired hard on Europe. This should provide a learning opportunity for Americans. In an interconnected world, it's never good policy to bite the hand that feeds you. Americans should keep this in mind when considering policy towards countries like China. Trade is superior to sanctions.

Keywords
weaponsrussiauseconomychinawarsanctionstradeukraineeuropesyriadollarjabsmilitarismmiserythe ron paul liberty reportforce injection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket