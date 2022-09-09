Learn From Europe's Misery: Trade Is Superior To Sanctions

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 8, 2022
The policy of harming and isolating Russia has backfired hard on Europe. This should provide a learning opportunity for Americans. In an interconnected world, it's never good policy to bite the hand that feeds you. Americans should keep this in mind when considering policy towards countries like China. Trade is superior to sanctions.
