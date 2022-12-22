Spiritual Fragments (Chapter-2)

Spiritual Fragments are part of Spirits that overcome spiritual battles.
In this chapter, we'll go through their spiritual journey to explain how they could achieve a spiritual balance to reunite with their counterparts to become a unit again. It sounds magic but it is a Spiritual Reality.
Fragmentos Espirituales
Los Fragmentos Espirituales son parte de los Espíritus que superaron las batallas espirituales. En este capítulo, repasaremos su viaje espiritual para explicar cómo podrían lograr un equilibrio espiritual para reunirse con sus contrapartes y volver a ser una unidad. Suena mágico, pero es una Realidad Espiritual.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.