Spiritual Fragments (Chapter-2)
8 views
channel image
GTSK
Published Yesterday |
Spiritual Fragments are part of Spirits that overcome spiritual battles.

In this chapter, we'll go through their spiritual journey to explain how they could achieve a spiritual balance to reunite with their counterparts to become a unit again. It sounds magic but it is a Spiritual Reality.

Fragmentos Espirituales

Los Fragmentos Espirituales son parte de los Espíritus que superaron las batallas espirituales. En este capítulo, repasaremos su viaje espiritual para explicar cómo podrían lograr un equilibrio espiritual para reunirse con sus contrapartes y volver a ser una unidad. Suena mágico, pero es una Realidad Espiritual.

Keywords
freedomlovehumansdnabig bangintelligencespiritsatomsmoleculesfragmentsneutronsprotonsquarksspiritual battlesconductingdirective spiritual fragments

