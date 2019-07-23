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Racist Democrats Hate #BrownSkinGirlChallenge When It Supports America
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21 views • July 23, 2019
The #BrownSkinGirlChallenge is now being used by brown skinned Trump supporters and conservatives to discuss their love for America. Owen breaks down how the left is now freaking out over those that don't think like them.
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