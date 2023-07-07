Ep. 5 - Pastor Ray - Legal Rights

Pastor Ray is a deliverance minister who is going to share some very important information that every believer needs to understand and that many are confused about. In episode #4 Pastor Ray talked about Christians having demons. He touched on the legal rights of the enemy. In this episode he will go into more details about what legal rights are, how the enemy can obtain legal rights in your life and what you can do about it.





Time indexes:

01:04 About Pastor Ray

01:45 Review Christians having demons

02:29 Rules of the universe

05:23 Demonic legal rights

12:53 Popular occult things today

15:35 Continuing demonic legal rights

20:25 Resources





Resources referenced in this episode:





John Ramirez YouTube video "Warning About Halloween"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQg9aAYrcbM





Isaiah Saldivar YouTube Video "Squid game is demonic!? Should Christians watch it?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz0VfeKkXvg





Isaiah Saldivar has also a website and You Tube ministry where he teaches on deliverance, how the enemy operates and has even done live deliverance on you tube. If think you are in need of deliverance or want to know more check out his website at https://www.isaiahsaldivar.com where you can find a map of people close to you doing deliverance along with others tools and information to help fight your true enemy.





Bob Larson YouTube Video "Can yo get demons from Squid Game?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaE2JztO6us

Bob Larson was not mentioned in this episode. Pastor Ray and I talked about Bob Larson in episode #4 and he effected both of us in wanting to learn more about spiritual warfare. Bob also has a video about Squid Game so I thought I would include it here as well.





