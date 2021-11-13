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Exodus 22 - 23 KJV
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40 views • November 13, 2021
God spake His laws regarding theft and restitution. God's laws regarding a witch, bestiality, sacrificing unto other gods, vexing and oppressing a stranger, afflicting widows and fatherless children. God commanded six days of work and rest on the seventh day. God commanded three solemn feasts in the year. God sent an Angel before the children of Israel to drive out the inhabitants.
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