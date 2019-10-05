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Mike Adam - how to consume cannabis, the healthy way.
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366 views • October 05, 2019
Mike Adams ( AKA the Health ranger) got is Youtube channel terminated on the week-end of the 3rd of march 2018.
I am i no way associated with Mike Adams but want to spread the words about natural health.
Only very important discussion on health / politics / lifestyle was found on his channel, it just shows how much he is right in all this. The deep state globalists cant win a debate with intelligent and logic discussions so they have to outright ban his freedom of speech.
Support the fight against the globalists tyrants:
YOUTUBE ALTERNATIVE WITH NO CENSORSHIP: www.brighteon.com
Uncensored NEWS: www.naturalnews.com
HEALTHY, clean, lab tested food and supplements: www.healthrangerstore.com
I am i no way associated with Mike Adams but want to spread the words about natural health.
Only very important discussion on health / politics / lifestyle was found on his channel, it just shows how much he is right in all this. The deep state globalists cant win a debate with intelligent and logic discussions so they have to outright ban his freedom of speech.
Support the fight against the globalists tyrants:
YOUTUBE ALTERNATIVE WITH NO CENSORSHIP: www.brighteon.com
Uncensored NEWS: www.naturalnews.com
HEALTHY, clean, lab tested food and supplements: www.healthrangerstore.com
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