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CDC Lacks Credibility, Implosion New Mask Mandate Makes No Sense - Ron Paul Liberty Report, 072921
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140 views • July 29, 2021
RonPaulLibertyReport
Thanks to Dr. Ron Paul for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y75-D1IkSQo&;ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport
Even much of the mainstream media is confused and frustrated by yesterday's sudden flip-flop by the CDC, advising that everyone once again begin wearing masks indoors. They claimed it was because the "delta" variant was eluding the vaccine, while at the same time continuing to claim that the vaccine was very effective and that everyone should take it. Both of these things cannot be true...and most Americans understand that. Will the push-back on this incomprehensible policy-shift gain momentum?
Thanks to Dr. Ron Paul for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y75-D1IkSQo&;ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport
Even much of the mainstream media is confused and frustrated by yesterday's sudden flip-flop by the CDC, advising that everyone once again begin wearing masks indoors. They claimed it was because the "delta" variant was eluding the vaccine, while at the same time continuing to claim that the vaccine was very effective and that everyone should take it. Both of these things cannot be true...and most Americans understand that. Will the push-back on this incomprehensible policy-shift gain momentum?
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