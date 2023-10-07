Create New Account
Israeli Air Force leveling buildings in Gaza City
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
BREAKING: Israeli Air Force leveling buildings in Gaza City  This was posted this morning US time.

adding:

Already 4 Israeli combat helicopters have been shot down by anti-aircraft fire from the Palestinian military

This was stated by Israeli journalist Itay Blumenthal.

According to him, the crews landed safely.


