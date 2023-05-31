MARGINALEN BANK STÄNGER SWEBB-TV:S KONTON

I Jmm-vlogg 38 tar jag upp följande ämnen:
Den svenska delegationen som närvarar på WHO:s möte om pandemifördrag.
Markus Allard går bärsärk gentemot EU.
Beyond Growth. var inte så framgångsrik - rädda planeten.
Marginalen Bank Stänger Swebb-tv:s bankkonton. "Kundkännedomssyndromet".
EU-byråkraten Thierry Bretón häcklar Elon Musk och vill instifta med censur med Digital Service Act.
https://jmm.nu/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.