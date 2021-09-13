CRISIS IN AMERICA: Millions of Nurses Resign OR Fired | Covid Mandates

CRISIS IN AMERICA: MILLIONS OF NURSES ARE RESIGNING OR BEING FIRED OVER COVID VACCINE MANDATES



Hospitals and health clinics are where the rubber hits the road in the implementation of Globalist Big Pharma genocide, thus one of the major fronts of World War III is being fought by employees of the healthcare system.



Nurses who were being hailed as “heroes” by the propaganda media a year ago are now being called “terrorists” for refusing the vaccine mandates.



Rather than to ask nurses why they don’t want the vaxx, these erstwhile heroes are now being cast as “ignorant” and “uneducated” by the bribed elitists in the gaslighting industrial complex.



It’s estimated that over 50% of the nursing staff in the US will be forced to walk off the job in the next few weeks.



But exactly who else is better qualified to evaluate the effectiveness or harm caused by the vaxx, if not the nurses who treat those who are vaxxed, every day?



As Katie Kirn, RN from Michigan says, “We are being forced to decide between risking debilitating injury or death from this experimental vaccine with the highest mortality rate in history – which of course, will not be covered by the manufacturer, government or hospital – or losing our jobs and financial stability. Many nurses are leaving healthcare, altogether.



“Exemptions are not the answer. We should not be forced to apply for an exemption from a mandate that is Unconstitutional, in the first place. Freedom is the answer. We went from Hero-to-Zero, essential to completely expendable.”



Another nurse wields her nursing handbook and says, “Battery is an assault and it includes willful, violent angry touching of another person’s body, clothing or anything attached to them.



“Forcibly removing patients’ clothing and administering injection after the patient has refused it are all examples of battery. This is in my nursing book from 4 years ago. This is what they teach us.



“If we did this to a patient – if you told your patient informed consent and they said ‘No’ and you did it, anyway, you would go to jail, you’d get your nursing license taken away and you’d be a criminal.



“So, now what they’re doing is putting us in a position of saying, ‘Either you become a victim of a crime, both voluntarily and the nurse giving the injection, when they know you don’t want it, is committing a crime, that nurse can lose their license and we’re being told to be a victim of a crime in order to keep our employment.”



Ask yourself, if you ended up in the hospital, who would you rather be treated by: healthcare workers who stand on principles, even if it means losing their careers, or healthcare workers who are willing the look the other way and follow genocidal protocols, just so they can keep collecting their paychecks?