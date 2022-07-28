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Dr. Stella Immanuel
The Connection Show
The Connection Show
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128 views • July 28, 2022

Dr. Stella Immanuel is a woman of science and spirit and her website displays the different aspects of Dr. Immanuel. Some of you know her as one of the American frontline doctors advocating for early treatment of covid19, others as a pastor and a deliverance minister, some as a writer and businesswoman, and others as a mentor. Whatever part that you know of her Dr. Stella believes she has been privileged by God to play some role in your life. She wants you to have the confidence to stand strong in your beliefs about your health, faith, and personal life despite what is going on around you. It is time to rise up and take our place to bring goodness and light to our world. Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD, founded Bethel Revival Ranch with the mandate to bring deliverance to people from every walk of life. She is an anointed vessel of the Lord with a passion for declaring the whole counsel of God to America. Dr. Stella proclaims the Kingdom of God with a no-nonsense approach. Her authority of the scriptures brings light to the very deep and dark places that have held many of God’s people in bondage. She recognizes that we live in the very last days and has a deep sense of urgency to bring the souls of humanity to the altar of the Lord for repentance and spiritual growth towards maturity. God bless you. https://drstellamd.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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