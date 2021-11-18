© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-11-18 Ron Paul Liberty Report - back to the unspeakable Europe, Austria
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 18, 2021
Across Europe, from Germany to Italy, governments are placing millions under house arrest for the "crime" of not being "fully" vaccinated. While there is no public health justification for the move - we know from experts such as the CDC Director that the vaxxed continue to spread the virus - there is a distinct punitive intent. Those who do not follow the orders - as irrational as the orders - are to be denied basic human rights. Haven't we seen this movie before?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.