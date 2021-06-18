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2021 APR 29 Vaccine Shedding Causing Miscarriages and Blood Clots in Unvaccinated Females
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53 views • June 18, 2021
2021 APR 29 Vaccine Shedding Causing Miscarriages and Blood Clots in Unvaccinated Females
Reports of bleeding in girls as young as 1 years old
VIEWER COMENT TO THIS REPORT READ: This happened to me!!!! I haven’t had a cycle in over a year because I am into fitness & it’s known that women can not have cycles when they are into fitness. My co-worker got it and I almost had a heart attack and I had gushing blood clots immediately within contact of my co-worker on the day he got the vaccine. I’ve never had gushes of blood on a period before. – by Answer17761984
Vaccinated, Shedding, Miscarriages, Blood Clots, 4cminewswire, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021APR29
Reports of bleeding in girls as young as 1 years old
VIEWER COMENT TO THIS REPORT READ: This happened to me!!!! I haven’t had a cycle in over a year because I am into fitness & it’s known that women can not have cycles when they are into fitness. My co-worker got it and I almost had a heart attack and I had gushing blood clots immediately within contact of my co-worker on the day he got the vaccine. I’ve never had gushes of blood on a period before. – by Answer17761984
Vaccinated, Shedding, Miscarriages, Blood Clots, 4cminewswire, 4CMiTV, #4CM2021APR29
Keywords
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