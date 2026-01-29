Whitney Webb: “Trump Will Go NUTS When He Realizes Who's In Epstein's Story…”

Credit to The Peter McCormack Show for their great interview with Whitney Webb.

This video examines the quiet rise of “pre-crime” governance and why Palantir represents far more than a conventional surveillance company. Drawing on the legacy of post-9/11 intelligence programs, it argues that modern data systems are no longer designed to monitor what people have done, but to algorithmically predict what they might do in the future. The result is a profound shift in power: guilt becomes probabilistic, privacy becomes conditional, and political control is exercised not through overt repression, but through opaque prediction models shielded from public accountability.

At the center of this story is Palantir’s origin in the ashes of the Pentagon’s Total Information Awareness program, a DARPA initiative that openly sought to preempt crime and terrorism before it occurred. After public backlash forced Congress to defund it, key components quietly survived through privatization. This video traces how Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and a network of neoconservative and intelligence-linked figures rebuilt that vision inside the private sector, with the CIA as Palantir’s first and primary client. From overlapping personnel to identical “privacy” rhetoric, the continuity between TIA and Palantir reveals how democratic oversight was bypassed by outsourcing surveillance itself.

The discussion then widens to show how predictive systems now extend beyond intelligence agencies into emergency services, policing, and digital life itself, converging with the Epstein network and broader mechanisms of elite control. The core warning is not about being watched, but about being profiled in advance—where algorithms decide risk, loyalty, and threat long before any crime exists. In that world, power no longer needs scandal or blackmail; it harvests lives directly from data.

