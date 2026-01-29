BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whitney Webb: “Trump Will Go NUTS When He Realizes Who's In Epstein's Story…”
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10157 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
411 views • 21 hours ago

Credit to The Peter McCormack Show for their great interview with Whitney Webb.

This video examines the quiet rise of “pre-crime” governance and why Palantir represents far more than a conventional surveillance company. Drawing on the legacy of post-9/11 intelligence programs, it argues that modern data systems are no longer designed to monitor what people have done, but to algorithmically predict what they might do in the future. The result is a profound shift in power: guilt becomes probabilistic, privacy becomes conditional, and political control is exercised not through overt repression, but through opaque prediction models shielded from public accountability.

At the center of this story is Palantir’s origin in the ashes of the Pentagon’s Total Information Awareness program, a DARPA initiative that openly sought to preempt crime and terrorism before it occurred. After public backlash forced Congress to defund it, key components quietly survived through privatization. This video traces how Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and a network of neoconservative and intelligence-linked figures rebuilt that vision inside the private sector, with the CIA as Palantir’s first and primary client. From overlapping personnel to identical “privacy” rhetoric, the continuity between TIA and Palantir reveals how democratic oversight was bypassed by outsourcing surveillance itself.

The discussion then widens to show how predictive systems now extend beyond intelligence agencies into emergency services, policing, and digital life itself, converging with the Epstein network and broader mechanisms of elite control. The core warning is not about being watched, but about being profiled in advance—where algorithms decide risk, loyalty, and threat long before any crime exists. In that world, power no longer needs scandal or blackmail; it harvests lives directly from data. 

Mirrored - Investigative Insights TV

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
palantirpeter thielwhitney webbalex karp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

Mike Adams
From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin&#8217;s Unvarnished Warning on America&#8217;s Corrupt Core

From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin’s Unvarnished Warning on America’s Corrupt Core

Mike Adams
From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

Mike Adams
Treasury Secretary touts &#8220;substantial refunds&#8221; as Trump tax cuts take effect

Treasury Secretary touts “substantial refunds” as Trump tax cuts take effect

Cassie B.
The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

Belle Carter
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy